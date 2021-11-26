Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Ag Growth International (AFN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN):

11/12/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$35.00 to C$37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ag Growth International was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

11/4/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$58.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – Ag Growth International was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$37.00.

Shares of TSE:AFN opened at C$34.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.09. The stock has a market cap of C$646.00 million and a P/E ratio of 55.72. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$25.85 and a 52-week high of C$48.47.

Get Ag Growth International Inc alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$330.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3500002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.