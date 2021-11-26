Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NYSE: PRMW):

11/18/2021 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe. “

11/11/2021 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/5/2021 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

9/30/2021 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water and self-service refill drinking water principally in the U.S. and Canada. Primo Water Corporation, formerly known as Cott Corporation, is based in TAMPA, FL. “

Primo Water stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 584,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,805. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $140,050.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,335,412.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,266 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,967. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,148,000 after buying an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,883,000 after buying an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after buying an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,039,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after buying an additional 697,030 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

