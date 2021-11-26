RHS Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

RHS Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 236.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,342. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.