RHS Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 4.4% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

BATS USMV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,682 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

