RHS Financial LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

RHS Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,279 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8,754.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,684,000 after buying an additional 1,323,613 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 165.2% in the second quarter. NinePointTwo Capital now owns 1,713,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,109,000 after buying an additional 1,067,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,170,000.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,652. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.83.

