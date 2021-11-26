RHS Financial LLC Invests $267,000 in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 25,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,159,000.

Shares of IXG traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,324. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $84.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

