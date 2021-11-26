RHS Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 296,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 20,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.85. 965,992 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $104.71.

