Richard L. Sandor Acquires 2,500 Shares of Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) insider Richard L. Sandor acquired 2,500 shares of Conduit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 431 ($5.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,775 ($14,077.61).

CRE opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Friday. Conduit Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420 ($5.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £694.85 million and a PE ratio of -50.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 462.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 863.81.

CRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

