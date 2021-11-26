Riverview Trust Co Buys 150 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average is $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

