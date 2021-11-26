Robert W. Baird Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $140.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.55.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of DKS stock opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $102,172.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,969 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.