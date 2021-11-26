Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) versus Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Critical Contrast

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robinhood Markets $958.83 million 25.09 $7.45 million N/A N/A Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 12.88 $3.30 billion $2.63 31.61

Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than Robinhood Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Robinhood Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Charles Schwab shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Robinhood Markets and Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robinhood Markets -183.63% -282.13% -17.15% Charles Schwab 30.08% 13.49% 1.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Robinhood Markets and Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robinhood Markets 1 6 6 0 2.38 Charles Schwab 0 2 12 0 2.86

Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, indicating a potential upside of 62.03%. Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $87.47, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. Given Robinhood Markets’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Robinhood Markets is more favorable than Charles Schwab.

Summary

Charles Schwab beats Robinhood Markets on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services. Robinhood Markets, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

