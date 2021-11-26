Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) PT Raised to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RSI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of RSI stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$5.78. The company had a trading volume of 232,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,278. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.66. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.15 and a one year high of C$5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.31 million and a PE ratio of 14.34.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

