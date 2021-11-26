Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) Insider Robert Dunn Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rotala PLC (LON:ROL) insider Robert Dunn bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £15,500 ($20,250.85).

Robert Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Robert Dunn acquired 100,000 shares of Rotala stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($36,582.18).

Shares of Rotala stock opened at GBX 31.38 ($0.41) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £15.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 28.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.57. Rotala PLC has a one year low of GBX 22.42 ($0.29) and a one year high of GBX 37 ($0.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and the general public. It is also involved in the property holding business. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

