Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,200 Price Target

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,995.83 ($65.27).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,668 ($60.99) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £75.59 billion and a PE ratio of 5.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,712.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,481.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total transaction of £252.75 ($330.22).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

