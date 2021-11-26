Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
AMBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.51.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,961,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.