Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.51.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,840,000. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,436,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,961,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

