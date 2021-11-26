Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Gap Down to $78.34

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $78.34, but opened at $70.50. Royal Caribbean Group shares last traded at $71.13, with a volume of 63,360 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

