Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Given a C$0.37 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Fundamental Research set a C$0.37 target price on Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TSE:SGLD opened at C$0.07 on Monday. Sabre Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13.

