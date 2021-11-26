SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $11.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $23,044.39 and $11.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00074830 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

