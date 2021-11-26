Scharf Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Scharf Investments LLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,824 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for 4.0% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of Centene worth $126,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 156,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,995 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 6,316.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,495,000 after buying an additional 1,491,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,834,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.62 and its 200 day moving average is $69.07. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $57.16 and a 1-year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen started coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.53.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

