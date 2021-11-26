Scharf Investments LLC Sells 25,730 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Scharf Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,730 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.8% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $56,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,091.2% in the 2nd quarter. Havens Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.44. 13,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.77. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $185.85 and a twelve month high of $315.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

