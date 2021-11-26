Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €163.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given a €163.00 ($185.23) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays set a €172.00 ($195.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.09 ($173.97).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of EPA SU opened at €156.72 ($178.09) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($86.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €148.90 and a 200-day moving average of €142.83.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.