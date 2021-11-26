Schwab Charitable Fund Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WT Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Intuit by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Intuit by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit stock traded down $6.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $677.25. The company had a trading volume of 14,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,198. The company has a market capitalization of $191.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.01 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,191 shares of company stock worth $49,736,475 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

