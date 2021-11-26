Schwab Charitable Fund Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schwab Charitable Fund lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 51,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $462.21. 203,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.29. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.