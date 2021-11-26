Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) is Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 46.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 649.0% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $58.32.

