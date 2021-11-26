Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Reduced by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,261 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.39. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,751. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $83.73.

