Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Reduced by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $28,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.25 and its 200 day moving average is $106.42. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.80 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

