Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,551,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,102,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,953,000 after buying an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.81. 251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,430. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $86.80 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.42.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

