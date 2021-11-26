Scotiabank Lowers Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$50.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

HMCBF stock opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $22.19 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

