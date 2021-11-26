ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.61 on Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $124,502.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded up 82.1% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00026403 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 45,981,559 coins and its circulating supply is 39,297,948 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

