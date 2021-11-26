Seele-N (SEELE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $874,017.00

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $874,017.00 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00045290 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00235847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012563 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00088541 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Buying and Selling Seele-N

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.