SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,416.50

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,416.50 ($18.51) and last traded at GBX 1,398 ($18.26), with a volume of 1687498 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,266.33 ($16.54).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,190.52. The company has a market capitalization of £16.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

