Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.980-$3.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05 billion-$6.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.99 billion.

NYSE SEM traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77. Select Medical has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Select Medical stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

