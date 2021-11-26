SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $529,000 Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTB. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

Shares of MTB opened at $161.47 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $116.29 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $148.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

