Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

