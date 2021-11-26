Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to an outperform rating and set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $84.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.49. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $88.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

