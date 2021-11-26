Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $759,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $218,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $169.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.86. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

