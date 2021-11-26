Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $759,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG traded down $8.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.82. 54,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,558. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 97.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

