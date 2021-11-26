SimpliFi Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SimpliFi Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 266,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,714,170. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $120.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.