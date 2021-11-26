Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

