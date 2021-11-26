SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.46

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $303.46 and last traded at $294.25, with a volume of 2039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.56.

SITM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $416,807.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.44, for a total transaction of $792,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,760 shares of company stock valued at $19,520,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

