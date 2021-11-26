Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.18

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.18 and traded as low as C$4.94. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.01, with a volume of 234,165 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SOT.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$342.89 million and a P/E ratio of 8.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

