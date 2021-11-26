Smart MFG (MFG) Price Up 38.3% Over Last 7 Days

Smart MFG (CURRENCY:MFG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Smart MFG coin can now be bought for $0.0779 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular exchanges. Smart MFG has a market capitalization of $24.15 million and approximately $211,669.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded up 38.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.86 or 0.00233551 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 310,216,351 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

