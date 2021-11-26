Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Price Target Raised to €25.50 at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($30.68) to €30.00 ($34.09) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €23.00 ($26.14) to €25.00 ($28.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

SCGLY opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

