South32 (LON:S32) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $188.59

Shares of South32 Limited (LON:S32) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 188.59 ($2.46) and traded as high as GBX 196.20 ($2.56). South32 shares last traded at GBX 193.80 ($2.53), with a volume of 152,687 shares traded.

S32 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of South32 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 188.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

