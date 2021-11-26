SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 2,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $256,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

