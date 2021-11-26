SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.0% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIA traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,669. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $294.75 and a fifty-two week high of $365.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $351.63 and its 200-day moving average is $348.61.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

