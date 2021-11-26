SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 661,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,043 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $27,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $42.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.