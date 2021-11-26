SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is HNP Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

HNP Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21,417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,833,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,408,000 after buying an additional 3,815,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,680,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,810,000 after buying an additional 2,954,076 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,759,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,005,000 after buying an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $71.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

