Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $74.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.88.

SR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

SR traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,801. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Spire has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spire will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Spire by 3,467.1% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 886,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,075,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 244,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,761,000 after acquiring an additional 233,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

