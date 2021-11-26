Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.60 million-$13.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.53 million.Spire also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.990-$-0.920 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPIR. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

SPIR opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. Spire has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

