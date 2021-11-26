Splintershards Achieves Market Cap of $119.73 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000861 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $119.73 million and $7.39 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Splintershards has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 311,145,833 coins and its circulating supply is 256,943,031 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

